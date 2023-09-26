ED raids BJP office staff in Chennai as party leaders sat and watched

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata party leaders were caught off guard as a team from the Enforcement Directorate raided the house of Jothi Kumar, a senior BJP party worker and BJP office staff in Chennai on September 26. While the move left other political leaders in splits, the state BJP scrambled to contain the fallout of what is perhaps the first ED raid on a BJP worker in Tamil Nadu since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014. Two hours after the operation began, South Chennai BJP president Kalidass and BJP Tamil Nadu Headquarters Secretary Chandran rushed to Jothi’s house and sat inside as the ED searches went on.

So, who is Jothi Kumar and why did ED officials reaching his residence set alarm bells ringing in the BJP?

