ECI to use AI-generated videos for voter awareness in TN, Puducherry

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen voter awareness campaigns ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in four states, including Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The move comes at a time when emerging technologies such as softfakes, deepfakes and cheapfakes are increasingly being misused in electioneering across the globe, prompting authorities to adopt responsible AI tools for public education instead.

As part of the initiative, the poll body has invited media agencies, creative professionals and individuals to develop AI-generated awareness videos focusing on key electoral themes. These include the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), ethical voting practices, and the importance of participating in elections without fear or inducement.

The campaign will be implemented under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, the ECI’s flagship voter outreach platform.

Traditionally, SVEEP content has included short films, jingles, songs and informational advertisements produced by media houses. However, this is the first time the ECI has formally encouraged the use of AI technology to create voter education material.

According to an official notification, all AI-based videos must follow a conversational and easy-to-understand format. Scripts submitted by agencies or individuals will be scrutinised and approved by the Election Department before production begins.

Authorities have also issued strict guidelines to ensure that the content remains completely apolitical, neutral and unbiased.

Videos can be produced in either Tamil or English. Tamil-language productions must carry English subtitles to ensure wider accessibility. Each approved video project will receive financial support of Rs 50,000, officials said. In addition to AI-driven content, the department also plans to release voter awareness videos featuring celebrities to enhance outreach.

The final productions must be compatible for screening across multiple platforms, including movie theatres, television channels and social media.

Election officials believe that integrating AI into voter education will make messages more engaging, especially for young and first-time voters, and could mark the beginning of an Indian-style, non-partisan “get-out-the-vote” campaign aimed at boosting informed electoral participation across the country.