EC team seizes Rs 4 crore allegedly belonging to BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran

The Election Commission’s flying squad nabbed three persons at the Tambaram Railway Station carrying seven bags and suitcases of cash worth Rs 4 crore on Sunday, April 7. The money belonged to Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate from Tirunelveli and sitting MLA Nainar Nagendran. According to police sources, the person who was caught with the cash has been identified as Satish, and works as the manager of the Blue Diamond Hotel in Chennai. Satish is also reported to be a BJP member, and is related to Nagendran.

Satish and his two other accomplices, Naveen and Perumal, were caught on the train with the cash. Police sources told TNM that they were suspicious as Satish and his accomplices had given a letter to qualify for Emergency Quota (EQ) tickets that were written on Nagendran’s official letterhead. Earlier, the trio had taken a room at the Blue Diamond Hotel to receive the cash and pack it in different suitcases.

After the three of them were nabbed, the EC’s flying squad carried out searches at the hotel and seized Satish’s phone as well. The details on the phone revealed the source of the money and how Satish came to receive it. Sources also mentioned that the police are looking at the bookings at the Blue Diamond Hotel and checking CCTV footage as they reportedly received information about more people linked to the BJP candidates staying there.