EC team seizes Rs 245 cr worth jewellery in Chennai over poll code violation

A State surveillance team of the Election Commission seized gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 245 crore from a container lorry in Adyar, Chennai, during the early hours of Thursday, April 16, for lacking the requisite permission.

The Static Surveillance Team (SST-1) from Zone 13, along with personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and intelligence officials, intercepted the vehicle around 1.30 am at the Adyar Bridge Road–Vasantha Press Road junction, opposite MGM Hospital, within the Velachery Assembly constituency.

The driver, identified as Ranjith, was transporting the consignment on behalf of Ismail (33), a delivery assistant with Sequel Global Precious Logistics in Pallavaram. The jewellery was reportedly being moved from Sowcarpet to the company’s office.

Preliminary investigation confirmed that the consignment was supported by valid invoices. However, officials pointed out that transporting goods of such high value during the election period requires prior approval from the Election Commission, which had not been obtained.

Citing a violation of election norms, authorities seized the jewellery, the vehicle, and the accompanying documents. The consignment has been handed over to the Income Tax Department in Nungambakkam for further investigation and appropriate action.