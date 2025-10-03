E-commerce firm Wintrack alleges corruption at Chennai Customs, Union govt orders inquiry

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

An e-commerce company called Wintrack Inc. announced that it would stop all import and export activities in India from October 1, alleging harassment by officials at Chennai Customs for over a month. The dispute was over a shipment consisting of personal massagers, commonly sold as sexual wellness products.

While Chennai Customs denied the allegations of harassment and bribery, alleging various violations by the company itself, Wintrack has received support from many people on social media who said that they too have witnessed corruption when dealing with Customs officials across India when importing various products.

The Union Ministry of Finance has taken cognisance of Wintrack’s allegations, and announced an inquiry into the matter by its Department of Revenue.

Wintrack , founded by entrepreneur Prawin Ganeshan, imports products available on e-commerce websites in China and Thailand to India. These products range from personal massagers to cameras and various electronic devices.

On October 1, Wintrack announced that it would stop operating in India saying Chennai Customs officials had “relentlessly harassed” them for 45 days over a shipment.

“After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India… Despite our best efforts, the sustained pressure has made it impossible to continue operations,” Wintrack said.