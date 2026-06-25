DVAC raids ex-TN Minister EV Velu‘s properties in disproportionate assets case

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple properties linked to former Public Works and Highways Minister E.V. Velu as part of an investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets and suspected irregularities in the award of government contracts during the previous DMK regime.

Officials are carrying out simultaneous raids at Velu’s residences and other premises in Chennai’s Alwarpet and his home district of Tiruvannamalai. According to sources, the searches covered 13 locations associated with the senior DMK leader.

Velu, who currently serves as the DMK’s Chief Whip in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, held the crucial Public Works and Highways portfolios in the previous government. The departments were responsible for executing several major infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges and public buildings.

The anti-corruption action follows recent allegations by a group of contractors, who claimed they were compelled to pay bribes to secure contracts from the Public Works and Highways Department during the previous administration.

The contractors had publicly levelled the accusations in recent interviews, prompting demands for a detailed investigation into the tendering process. Sources said the ongoing searches are linked to a preliminary inquiry into allegations that Velu amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income while serving as a minister.

Investigators are believed to be examining financial records, property documents and other materials that could help establish whether any irregularities occurred in the awarding of government contracts. Officials have not yet released an official statement detailing the evidence collected or the specific offences being investigated.

The searches were continuing at the time of writing. The raids assume political significance as they come weeks after the change of government in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had recently told the State Assembly that his government would pursue a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption and ensure stringent action against those found guilty of graft, irrespective of their political affiliation.

The searches are expected to intensify the political confrontation between the ruling TVK government and the opposition DMK, which has consistently denied allegations of corruption against its leaders.

The outcome of the investigation is likely to be closely watched, with further legal and political developments expected in the coming days.