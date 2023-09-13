DVAC raids at residence of former AIADMK MLA Sathyanarayanan

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) of Tamil Nadu is conducting raids in 16 places linked to AIADMK leader and former MLA for T Nagar in Chennai, B Sathyanarayanan, on suspicion of amassing disproportionate assets.

The investigative agency registered the case on Tuesday, September 13 against the former MLA for amassing wealth to the tune of Rs 2.64 crores, which was found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income. The DVAC followed up immediately thereafter, raiding different places linked to the former MLA, including his premises in Chennai and Coimbatore.

According to the FIR, the DVAC was acting on a complaint filed in 2021 by BR Aravindakshan, alleging that the Sathyanarayanan had amassed disproportionate assets from 2016 to 2021, when he was serving as an MLA. In accordance with the complaint, a vigilance report was initiated in December of the same year. Based on the report, a detailed enquiry was ordered on September 15, 2022. The case has been registered under sections 13 (1)(e) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A good number of supporters of the former MLA have gathered around his T Nagar residence in the state capital, one of the premises under the DVAC scanner.