Drop caste surnames of cricketers, Karti Chidambaram asks BCCI

After his statement stirred a controversy, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has doubled down on his stance, asking Indian cricketing authorities to recommend removing the caste surnames of Indian players. The MP told ANI on Tuesday, November 7, “It was in good intention that I asked the BCCI to advise members of the Indian team, particularly since they’re playing for India, not to include their caste names in the official roster.”

Karti had earlier tweeted on November 5 that: “The @BCCI [Board of Control for Cricket in India] must advise players donning the Indian colours to drop their caste names.”

On Tuesday, he further added that he was glad that his statement had become a point of debate. Also, when a X user replied to the minister’s original post demanding to know his caste, Karti replied saying, “I don’t belong to any caste.”