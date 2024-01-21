Drinking water supply to be suspended in parts of Chennai for CMRL works on Jan 23

Water supply in three zones in Chennai — Teynampet (Zone 9), Kodambakkam (Zone 10), and Adyar (zone 13) — will be suspended for 24 hours, starting from 6 am on Tuesday, January 23 due to pipeline works at Venkatanarayana street and Chamiers road in Teynampet, read a press statement from The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). Residents of these areas have hence been asked to store water in advance.

CMRL began pipeline works at Chamiers road and at Venkatanarayana street on January 8. However, the work has not been completed.

Water tanks will continue with the regular drinking water supply in areas without water connections and in low pressure areas of all the three zones. The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has said that residents who rely on the piped water supply can contact them if there is an emergency need for water.