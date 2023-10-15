Drinking water supply to be hit in Chennai zones from October 16: Details

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) drinking water supply will be suspended in Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones (zones 4 and 5) from October 16 to 18 owing to the subway construction work near Royapuram railway station and the yearly pipeline replacement work carried out by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). As per the announcement, the water supply will be stopped from 10 am on October 16.

The water supply will be restored around 6 am on October 18. During the 48-hour period, water will be distributed through water lorries and trucks. This service is also extended to areas without piped drinking water supply and for areas which experience low water pressure.

Vehicles carrying drinking water have been assigned to every street in all the areas that fall under Zone 4 and 5, CMWSSB said in a press release.

Despite the alternative arrangements made by the water supply board, authorities have advised the residents to store adequate water.