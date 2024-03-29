Dravidian parties are warring over the ‘shame’ of smiling at Modi

For many politicians in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one politician they would rather not be seen with at the moment. With the campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections underway, politicians of both Dravidian parties have been brandishing pictures of their rivals with the Prime Minister, accusing each other of laughing and smiling with Modi, and therefore being in an ‘unholy nexus’ with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).



The war of photographs between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) began on March 25, two days after DMK minister Udhayanidhi Stalin dramatically brought a single brick to his Virudhanagar campaign — a repeat of his hit 2021 election tactic to highlight the delay in building an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Madurai’s Thoppur. Udhay claimed during his campaign at Thirumangalam in Virudhunagar that he was ‘bringing the Madurai AIIMS hospital along with him,’ the obvious insinuation being that the prestigious project of the former AIADMK-BJP alliance hasn’t seen fruition beyond the foundation stone. The brick had the word ‘AIIMS’ written on it in bold white letters.