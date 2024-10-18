Dravidam omitted from ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’ at event with Governor, CM Stalin calls it an insult

The ‘Tamil Thai Vaazhthu’, the state song of Tamil Nadu and an invocation to Tamil language played in all public events in the state, has yet again come to haunt Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. During the Hindi month valedictory event and Doordarshan Chennai’s Golden Jubilee celebrations on October 18, the singers on stage omitted a crucial part of the song, “thekkanamum athirsirantha Dravidarnal thirunaadum” (This is the greatest Dravidian land in the Deccan). A video where the singers abruptly pause due to the omission has gone viral on social media.

The act evoked sharp reaction from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has accused the Governor of insulting the unity and people of different races, in the guise of celebrating Hindi. “Are you a Governor? Or Aryan? Removing the word Dravidian and singing Tamil Thai Vaazhthu is against the law in Tamil Nadu. A person who acts according to his will and not by the law is unfit to hold that office. The governor who is allergic to the word Dravidam, will remove the same word from the national anthem?” MK Stalin asked.

The Chief Minister urged the Union government to immediately recall the Governor who, according to him, has been “deliberately insulting the state and the sentiments of Tamil people.”

The Governor responded by accusing the Chief Minister of making a “racist remark,” alleging that Stalin raised false accusations that he showed disrespect to the Tamil state song. “He knows it well that I recite full Tamil Thai Vaazhthu at every function and do so with reverence, pride and precision,” a tweet from the governor’s office said.