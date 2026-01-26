‘Don’t criticise TVK’: Seeman reins in NTK cadre attacks on Vijay

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday, January 25, urged party cadres to refrain from targeting or criticising members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and its leader, actor-turned-politician Vijay. He made the remarks while addressing a conference of the party’s Information Technology Wing.

“Stop criticising TVK members. They do not have answers to our questions. It would take them 15 to 20 years to respond, and we don’t need to wait for that. We have a lot of work to do on the ground,” Seeman said.

While distancing NTK from TVK politically, Seeman said he viewed Vijay in personal terms as a younger brother, referring to himself as Vijay’s “annan” (elder brother) and Vijay as his “thambi” (younger brother).

He also cautioned party workers to function with discipline and avoid mistakes, warning that lapses would reflect poorly on his leadership. “Do your work properly, without flaws. Don’t create situations that make it seem like I haven’t guided or trained you,” he said.

Seeman further remarked that even minor mistakes by cadres could damage not only his reputation but also that of Velupillai Prabhakaran, the slain leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), whom NTK considers an ideological icon.

The remarks mark a contrast to Seeman’s earlier criticism of Vijay. Following TVK’s first party conference held in Vikravandi, Seeman had accused Vijay of straddling two opposing ideological paths after the actor described his political ideology as a blend of Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism.