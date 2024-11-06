Domestic workers in Chennai call for redressal mechanism after Dalit girl’s murder

Following the assault and murder of a 15-year-old Dalit girl in Chennai, Penn Thozhilalargal Sangam—a union for women domestic workers, staged a protest at the K3 Anna Nagar police station on November 5, demanding swift and stringent action against the accused.

The protestors also demanded to establish a redressal system for domestic workers to report abuse and sought strict implementation of laws preventing child labour.

On October 31, a teenage girl belonging to the Adi Dravidar community, categorised as Scheduled Caste, was beaten to death by her employers in Chennai’s Aminjikarai. She was also sexually abused, according to the police. The victim was a native of Thanjavur district.

The police have arrested six members of the family including the couple identified as Mohammad Nishad and Nasiya. They were booked charged under Section 3(1) (r)(Intentionally insulting or intimidating with intent to humiliate) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 3(2)(v) ( Offences punishable with imprisonment for 10 years or more when committed against SC/ST person) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Police have also invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Demanding justice for the Dalit teen, Penn Thozhilalar Sangam president Sujata Mody questioned how a minor who should be ideally studying was brought to Chennai to work as a house help.

Reflecting similar sentiments, the union’s secretary D Sumathi added, “Tamil Nadu should not have any child labourers. We are demanding the Tamil Nadu Police to take immediate action and protect every child employed in domestic work.”

The protesting workers also highlighted the problems they face as household workers. They said that they are being treated as ‘slaves’. Even if they request leave, the employers threaten to fire them or cut their salaries, they claimed. Several domestic workers who participated in the protest said that they find it hard to cope with such issues.