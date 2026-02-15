DMK’s Sivaji Krishnamoorthy sentenced to 2 years for derogatory remarks on Khushbu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary Sivaji Krishnamoorthy was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment over derogatory remarks made against actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and others.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Egmore, on Thursday, February 12, sentenced the former DMK spokesperson to two years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000.

Sivaji Krishnamoorthy sparked controversy in 2023 after making sexist and crass comments about BJP leader Khushbu Sundar, referring to her past relationship with actor Prabhu. A case was subsequently registered against him under IPC Sections 153 (intent to cause a riot), 294(b) (obscenity), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 505(1)(b) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief).

The 10th Metropolitan Magistrate, P Revathy, on Thursday found him guilty on all charges except Section 153, according to The New Indian Express.

Reacting to the verdict, Khushbu wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that justice had been served. “Such news reaffirms your faith in the judiciary system. This exhibits the power of Nari Shakti and collectively sends a silent but strong positive message to the women’s community. We still have such men around who wait to insult you at the drop of a hat,” she said.

Ironically, Khushbu’s party colleague and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran recently made similar distasteful remarks linking actor-politician Vijay and Trisha. However, no BJP leader publicly objected to his comments.

Referring to Vijay’s recent rally in Salem district, where the TVK chief claimed that his “political bomb” of offering an alliance had rattled parties in the state, Nagendran questioned the actor’s political experience. “Poor him, he does not have any political experience. He should come out of Trisha’s house first… only then he will learn [the ground realities],” Nagendran said.