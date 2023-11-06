DMK’s Chennai Mayor R Priya is spoken over, patronised in meetings by male councillors

Infantilising a woman, especially at the workplace, amounts to indirectly saying that she needs someone to look after her like a child would, thereby, implying that her decisions cannot be relied upon. However, this cannot be limited to gender, because for a woman like Priya who is bogged down by both her gender and her caste identity, such comments amount to casteist behaviour, dictating who has access to power and who doesn’t.

Priyadharshini also said that such instances of others cutting the Mayor as she spoke were more rampant in 2022 soon after Priya had been elected. “The Mayor was new then, so chairpersons used to cut in and speak if questions of procedural delays or previously completed works were raised. Now such instances have gone down, but the Deputy Mayor continues to do this. Even in the meeting held in October, the Deputy Mayor started answering before the Mayor. When he did that, she looked angry and in fact, asked the next councillor to start speaking over the Deputy Mayor,” the CPI(M) councillor pointed out.

Earlier, in August 2023, video clips and pictures of DMK’s ex-MLA Ranganathan turning the Mayor with force to face the camera while campaigning for the Erode by-polls, and allegedly brushing up against her at Dheeran Chinnamalai’s memorial event, had surfaced. Although netizens and media reports levelled allegations of caste discrimination and sexual harassment, the DMK took no action against him.

Priya’s case is not isolated, and many times, several female politicians have been victims of sexist sidelining. To cite an example from Kerala, in 2019, when IUML legislator KM Shaji remarked that the state of West Bengal is strong despite being ruled by a woman (referring to Mamata Banerjee), ex-Health Minister KK Shailaja famously asked, “What’s different if a woman is in power?”, insisting that Shaji’s demeaning remark be taken off the Assembly records.

Similarly, Kerala CPI(M) senior leader Vijayaraghavan, in 2019, ‘cautioned’ Dalit Congress MP Ramya Haridas while visiting sexual harassment accused KK Kuhnalikutty, to imply that as a woman she would always be seen as an object. BJP’s Chandrakant Patil also asked NCP MP Supriya Sule to “go home and cook,” in 2022, bringing out the inherent misogynist bias that women are meant to cook and men are ordained to do important jobs.