DMK wiped out from Greater Chennai region, retains only two seats

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) has lost its stronghold of Greater Chennai. While Vijay’s TVK won 31 seats in the region, the DMK won only in two. Even MK Stalin was defeated in his long-held constituency of Kolathur, losing by a margin of 8795 votes.

The Greater Chennai region includes constituencies in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts.

In 2016, the DMK's alliance won 22 seats and lost 15 to the AIADMK. In 2021 the DMK had won 36 seats, while the AIADMK polled only one victory.

Stalin has won the Kolathur constituency three consecutive times since it was carved out in 2011 following a delimitation process. In 2021, he secured 1,05,522 votes. This time, Stalin lost to TVK candidate VS Babu, securing only 74,202 votes.

In Perambur, Vijay won by a landslide of 53,715 votes.

TVK candidates N Marie Wilson, KV Vijay Damu and MR Pallavi won in the north Chennai region by a significant margin in Radhakrishnan Nagar, Kollathur and Thiru-Vi-Ka-Nagar constituencies.

Notably, Porkodi Armstrong, the wife of slain Tamil Nadu BSP leader K Armstrong and DMK candidate KS Ravichandran lost to TVK candidate MR Pallavi, who won by a margin of 22,333 votes.

TVK General Secretary for Elections Aadhav Arjuna defeated DMK’s Karthik Mohan of the DMK by 17,302 votes.

Out of the six Assembly constituencies in Central Chennai, DMK won only Harbour and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni. TVK won in Villivakam, Egmore (SC), Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar.

Former Deputy Cheif Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin held his Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat by a narrow margin of 7140 against TVK’s Selvam.

Former Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekharbabu also retained his Harbour seat with a 11,750 vote landslide.

DMK also lost star constituency Thousand Lights, where Dr Ezhilan Naganathan won in 2021 by a margin of over 5000 votes. Ezhilan was defeated by a margin of 15,141 votes by TVK’s JCD Prabhakar.

DMK lost in Saidapet, Virugampakam, T Nagar, Mylapore and Velachery.

Former BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan, who contested in Mylapore, lost by 37,742 votes. In Saidapet, former Minister for Health & Family Welfare lost by a margin of 28,514 votes. In T Nagar, TVK general secretary N Anand won by 13,027 votes.

In Kancheepuram district, TVK won all four Assembly segments of Alandur, Sriperumbudur, Uthiramerur, and Kancheepuram.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai lost his Sriperumbudur seat by 54,246 votes, where Samsung workers went on a massive strike in 2024.

In the seven Assembly constituencies in Chengalpattu district, TVK won five Assembly segments, including Shozhinganallur, Pallavaram, Tambaram, Chengalpattu and Thiruporur.

Of the 10 Assembly segments in Tiruvallur district, TVK won a total of nine. The party secured Gummidipoondi, Ponneri (SC), Thiruvallur, Poonamallee (SC), Avadi, Maduravoyal, Ambattur, Madavaram and Thiruvottiyur constituencies.