DMK will decide on viable proposals, Stalin tells party MLAs to abide

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Amid intense political uncertainty following Tamil Nadu’s Assembly verdict, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday, May 7, told newly elected party MLAs that the state was witnessing “rapidly changing political developments” and that the party leadership was examining multiple proposals emerging from within the party.

Addressing the DMK legislature party meeting at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai, Stalin said certain leaders within the party had come forward with different suggestions regarding the current political situation and that the leadership would take a decision based on what was “viable”.

“There are current political developments and changing circumstances in Tamil Nadu. Certain sections of leaders have come up with certain proposals. We are considering those proposals and whatever is viable, we will take a decision,” Stalin told MLAs.

He also made it clear that once the party leadership arrives at a decision, every legislator would be expected to abide by it.

“If the party high command takes a decision, you have to accept the decision of the party high command,” he said.

Following the discussions, the DMK legislature party passed a resolution authorising Stalin to take an “emergency decision” considering the prevailing political situation in the state. The resolution also stated that the party would stand by whatever decision is taken by the leadership.

However, sources TNM spoke to said there was no direct reference during the meeting to extending support to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) or to any specific arrangement for government formation.

The DMK chief also instructed all party MLAs to remain in Chennai until May 10 and not leave for their native places, indicating that further consultations and political developments are expected over the next two days.

One of the resolutions passed by the DMK legislature party stated that Tamil Nadu was not prepared for another fresh election and stressed the need for a stable government.

The DMK emerged as the second-largest party in the election with 59 seats, while Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) became the single largest party with 108 seats. The AIADMK secured 47 seats.

The TVK, despite receiving support from the Congress, is still short of the majority mark (118) required to form the government. Governor RV Arlekar on Thursday informed TVK president Vijay that the party had not yet demonstrated majority support necessary to stake claim.

Earlier in the day, Stalin also held consultations with leaders of alliance parties, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. The six MLAs held by the three parties are seen as crucial in the current political scenario.