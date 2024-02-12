DMK to hold public meetings across Tamil Nadu ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Minister Duraimurugan told IANS that the DMK was embarking on a campaign focusing on all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state and highlighting the positive and people-friendly governance of the Stalin government and the measures we are taking to develop the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu. He also said that the leaders would speak about the fractured opposition in Tamil Nadu and the “directionless AIADMK” in the run up to the elections. Duraimurugan further said that the DMK would expose the AIADMK and its false narratives.

The DMK would look for a repeat of the 2021 Assembly elections wherein the party highlighted Stalin's statements on how the party would act after winning the Assembly polls. During the three-day campaign, the party will speak about how Stalin had fulfilled a majority of his commitments made during the run up to the 2021 Assembly elections.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) had won 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in the 2019. Presently, DMK is a part of the INDIA bloc and the party is aiming to better the 2019 performance and win all the 39 seats from Tamil Nadu as well as the lone seat in adjacent Puducherry, which is currently with the AIADMK.