DMK to hold meetings with alliance partners to finalise seat sharing

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu will conduct seat sharing talks with its alliance partners on Monday, February 26. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the left parties, CPI and CPI-M, and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leaders will hold talks with the DMK leadership led by former Union Minister TR Baalu at the DMK headquarters in Chennai. The DMK leadership will also hold a similar meeting with the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leadership on February 27.

Sources said that the DMK has told CPI-M leaders that they can contest from Madurai and another seat but not from Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu CPI(M) State Secretary K Balakrishnan has however said that the party is keen to contest from Coimbatore. The CPI is likely to get the Nagpattinam and Tiruppur, the two seats it is representing since 2019.