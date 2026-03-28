DMK to contest in 164 seats, fields 60 new faces, drops 3 ministers

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The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Saturday announced its candidates for 164 constituencies, with 60 new faces being fielded in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Chief Minister MK Stalin is contesting again from the Kolathur constituency, while Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is fielded from the Chepauk constituency again. Though there was speculation that DMK MP M Kanimozhi wanted to contest in the assembly elections, she doesn’t feature on the list.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Pannerselvam who recently joined the DMK is contesting from Bodinayakkanur constituency, DMK’s strongman in the western region of Tamil Nadu V Senthil Balaji is being shifted to Coimbatore South from the Karur constituency.

Three sitting ministers, Minister for Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Human Resources and Management Kayalvizhi Selvaraj and Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R Gandhi have been dropped from the list.