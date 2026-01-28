DMK remarks reflect panic after NDA rally, says TN BJP

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Wednesday said recent remarks by DMK leaders targeting AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami reflected “political panic” within the ruling party following the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) public rally at Madhuranthakam.

In a statement, Prasad criticised Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi for repeatedly referring to Palaniswami as a “slave” of the BJP.

He said such language showed the DMK’s inability to counter the growing momentum of the NDA ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to Prasad, the Madhuranthakam rally -- attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- had sent “clear signals of change” across Tamil Nadu.

He claimed the scale of public participation had unsettled the DMK leadership, particularly Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family members, who he alleged were increasingly anxious about losing political ground.

The BJP spokesperson said the NDA, under the coordination of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has emerged as a united and disciplined alliance in the state.

He added that Palaniswami, along with Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, had undertaken extensive statewide tours to highlight, as the BJP described, corruption, governance failures, and broken promises under the DMK government.

Prasad strongly objected to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks questioning Prime Minister Modi’s outreach to women voters. He termed the comments “irresponsible and misleading”, stating that women-centric welfare schemes of the Union government had benefited lakhs of families in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to the visuals at the NDA rally, Prasad said the joint projection of Prime Minister Modi and Palaniswami symbolised the “double-engine governance model” that the alliance intends to present before voters in 2026. He asserted that the NDA was committed to development, administrative stability, and transparent governance.

The BJP further accused the DMK of resorting to personal attacks to divert attention from public dissatisfaction over price rise, law and order concerns, and alleged corruption. Prasad concluded by stating that the NDA was confident of securing a clear mandate in the 2026 Assembly elections and forming the next government in Tamil Nadu.