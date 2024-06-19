DMK MP MM Abdulla writes to Rajya Sabha chairman alleging ‘misbehaviour’ by CISF staff

DMK Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla was allegedly questioned and barred from entering the Parliament by Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) personnel. The MP has now written to RS chairman Jagdeep Dhankar detailing the incident and demanding appropriate action. The incident occurred on the afternoon of June 18, Abdulla says in his letter adding, “When I was entering the Parliament House Estate in a Parliament-provided ferry vehicle (battery buggy), I was stopped at TKR-II by the CISF personnel before the boom barrier and was questioned on the purpose of my visit to the Parliament today and where I was headed inside the premises.”

Abdulla went on to add, “I am appalled by this behavior of the CISF personnel who questioned me on the purpose of my visit to the Parliament, a place where I represent the interests of the people and the state of Tamil Nadu. Such an unprecedented misbehavior has never happened earlier while the PSS [Parliament Security Service] was in charge of security.”

MM Abdulla also serves as the DMK’s Non-resident Indians (NRI) wing secretary. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2021 after AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha member A Mohammedjan passed away, triggering a bye-poll.

In his letter, Abdulla further says that MPs can enter the Parliament even if they do not have any official engagements. “Even if I have engagements, I am liable to disclose it to and am answerable only to the Chairman, who is the custodian of the Rajya Sabha. I am still unable to comprehend the manner in which I was questioned by the CISF personnel today and the incident has deeply affected me.”

The Rajya Sabha MP demanded action saying, “As the Custodian of the Council of States and its members, I request you to take cognizance of this unprecedented misbehavior by the CISF personnel, take action on the erring personnel and uphold the dignity of the Rajya Sabha and its members.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale has also put out a statement in support of Abdulla.