DMK MP Kathir Anand summoned by Enforcement Directorate

Though the summons to Kathir Anand is related to the 2019 Income Tax seizures, it comes at a time when the ED is carrying out a probe in connection with money laundering through illegal sand mining in Tamil Nadu. Since sand mining comes under the Water Resources Ministry, sources say Kathir will be questioned about sand mining. On September 12, the ED carried out searches at 34 locations including 8 sand mining yards in six districts of Tamil Nadu and residences of businessmen S Ramachandran, K Rathinam and Karikalan who are involved in the sand mining business in Tamil Nadu.

After the searches, the ED claimed it found incriminating documents including diaries and fake sale receipts with counterfeit QR codes suggesting illegal sale of sand. The ED says it has also stumbled upon bogus transactions and benami companies. According to ED, during the searches Rs. 12.82 Crore was put under freeze and unaccounted cash for Rs. 2.33 Crore was seized along with gold weighing 1024.6 grams worth Rs 56.86 Lakh.

The ED has also roped in experts from IIT Kanpur and ISRO to assist the central agency in its ongoing investigation, and assess the extent of sand mining across the state. ISRO will provide satellite images of the areas over a period of time where there has been rampant sand mining.