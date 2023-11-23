DMK MP Kathir Anand summoned by Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to DMK Lok Sabha MP Kathir Anand in connection with a case related to the seizure of Rs 11.48 crores from properties of people linked to the MP. The seizures happened in 2019 and Kathir Anand has been asked to appear before the ED investigating officer on November 24. The DMK MP is also the son of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister and DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan.
Sources also say that the Vellore district collector P Kumaravel Pandian has also been summoned by the ED in connection with the agency’s ongoing probe into the sand mining case.
Though the summons to Kathir Anand is related to the 2019 Income Tax seizures, it comes at a time when the ED is carrying out a probe in connection with money laundering through illegal sand mining in Tamil Nadu. Since sand mining comes under the Water Resources Ministry, sources say Kathir will be questioned about sand mining. On September 12, the ED carried out searches at 34 locations including 8 sand mining yards in six districts of Tamil Nadu and residences of businessmen S Ramachandran, K Rathinam and Karikalan who are involved in the sand mining business in Tamil Nadu.
After the searches, the ED claimed it found incriminating documents including diaries and fake sale receipts with counterfeit QR codes suggesting illegal sale of sand. The ED says it has also stumbled upon bogus transactions and benami companies. According to ED, during the searches Rs. 12.82 Crore was put under freeze and unaccounted cash for Rs. 2.33 Crore was seized along with gold weighing 1024.6 grams worth Rs 56.86 Lakh.
The ED has also roped in experts from IIT Kanpur and ISRO to assist the central agency in its ongoing investigation, and assess the extent of sand mining across the state. ISRO will provide satellite images of the areas over a period of time where there has been rampant sand mining.
The ED has also recorded the statements of Muthiah, the Chief Engineer of Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) and four other Executive Engineers from different zones, regarding the sale of sand in the state.
Sources confirmed to TNM that summons to DMK MP Kathir Anand was issued based on the 2019 Income Tax searches that took place during the Lok Sabha elections at his residence, the residences of Duraimurugan and a few close associates.
The Income Tax department seized Rs.11.48 crore from the properties belonging to the close aides of Kathir Anand. His aide Poonjolai Srinivasan admitted that the seized amount belonged to him and it was meant for distribution to voters.
In 2019, based on the instruction of the Election Commision, the Katpadi police, had registered an FIR against Kathir Anand, Poonjolai Srinivasan and Damodaran under sections 125A (Penalty for filing false affidavit) of the Representation of the People Act 1951 and 171E (Punishment for bribery) and 171B (Bribery related to exercise of electoral right) of the IPC.