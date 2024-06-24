DMK MLAs to sue PMK leaders for calling them responsible for Kallakurichi tragedy

Two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLAs have filed a defamation suit seeking a compensation of Rs 1 crore each from Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leaders S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss for their statements on the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy.

In the defamation notice, Sankarapuram MLA T Udhayasuriyan and Rishivandiyam MLA Vasantham K Karthikeyan said that the PMK leaders falsely implicated them in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy, in which at least 57 persons have died so far.

The DMK leaders have sought an unconditional apology from the PMK leaders by publishing it in English and Tamil newspapers as well as on social media. They have asked for the compensation to be paid to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief fund.

The legal notice also alleged that the accusations are “baseless and defamatory”, and aimed at tarnishing their reputation for their personal and political gain. The MLAs also listed the efforts made by the Tamil Nadu government, including the immediate transfer of the District Collector, suspension of the District Superintendent of Police, and the formation of a commission to investigate the issue.

Anbumani Ramadoss had earlier made a comment stating that the two DMK MLAs and the district secretaries of the party must be arrested as they are allegedly involved in the illicit liquor manufacture.

The death toll in the Kallakurichi illicit liquor tragedy in Tamil Nadu stands at 57 as of June 24. On June 18, several people in the district were hospitalised after they complained of stomach pain and eye irritation after consuming the illicit liquor. The liquor contained methanol, a potent substance that can cause serious illnesses and death. As many as 157 people are still undergoing treatment and six people have been discharged so far.