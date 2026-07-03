DMK MLA Anitha Radhakrishnan held over alleged derogatory remarks against CM Vijay

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Former Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested on Friday, July 3, after the Madras High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in a case relating to his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Radhakrishnan, a seven-time MLA representing the Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, was taken into custody by the Athoor police in Thoothukudi district. The arrest came hours after the Madras High Court refused to grant him protection from the arrest.

He was later taken to the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police office for inquiry and was to undergo a medical examination before being produced before a magistrate.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary over a speech delivered by Radhakrishnan at a DMK public meeting held in Athoor near Tiruchendur on June 20 to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

During the speech, Radhakrishnan allegedly referred to an exchange between a DMK MLA and the Chief Minister, saying, “When Brother Austin (MLA) pointed his finger at the Chief Minister and asked him, ‘Won’t you open your mouth and speak?’ He looked trapped. It was like, ‘How did I get stuck here? How happy I was at home with an actress. Now I'm trapped here.”’

The complainant alleged that the remarks were derogatory and objectionable.

While seeking anticipatory bail, Radhakrishnan argued before the court that the allegations, even if accepted, amounted only to defamation and did not warrant the criminal charges invoked by the police.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution argued that Radhakrishnan, being a senior politician and a seven-time MLA, was expected to exercise restraint while addressing a public gathering. The government further submitted that the police had acted promptly to prevent any possible confrontation between supporters of the DMK and the ruling TVK.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Radhakrishnan has been booked under Sections 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 353(2) (making statements with intent to create enmity, hatred between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After examining the transcript of the speech, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan declined to grant anticipatory bail.

Observing that an elected representative should respect the constitutional office of the Chief Minister, the judge questioned the use of disparaging language by a former Minister and sitting MLA.

“Since 1967, Tamil Nadu has largely been governed by leaders from the film industry. We are the ones who voted and elected them,” the court said.

“He is not a layman. Should he not give respect to the post of the Chief Minister?” the judge observed while refusing the anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile DMK workers gathered at the spot and attempted to prevent the police from taking the MLA away, raising slogans against the TVK government.

Reacting to the arrest, DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “The ruling government had acted swiftly in arresting Radhakrishnan, but failed to show similar urgency in other criminal cases, including complaints involving crimes against women.”

He accused the government of misusing the police machinery to target political opponents and termed the arrest as an act of political vendetta.