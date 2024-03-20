DMK manifesto promises to remove privileges of Governor, scrap NEP

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has promised to scrap the controversial NEET exam, the National Education Policy (NEP), the CAA, and UCC, in its manifesto for the 2024 General Elections. The party, which is part of the INDIA alliance and is contesting in 21 of the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu, released its manifesto on Wednesday and made a list of promises including lowering the prices of LPG cylinders to Rs 500, and bringing down petrol and diesel prices. The manifesto also promises to ensure that the number of Parliament seats that Tamil Nadu has will not decrease in the delimitation exercise. These will be the agenda items of the DMK if the INDIA alliance comes to power at the Union government level.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin released the manifesto at a press meet held on Wednesday, March 20. The DMK has promised to remove Article 361 of the Constitution, which protects Governors of states against criminal proceedings during their time in office. The Tamil Nadu state government has had a prolonged discord with Governor RN Ravi on several issues. The conflicts range from the appointment of Vice Chancellors to state-run universities, assent to bills, resolution to release those convicted for Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, and most recently, the row over the re-induction of DMK’s Ponmudy to the Cabinet.

Further, the party has promised that a caste census will be conducted and that it will grant citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils who have sought refuge in the state.