DMK manifesto promises Rs 2000 cash for women, Rs 8000 for household items

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

As the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 approach, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has unveiled an expansive set of welfare and development promises, positioning them as the next phase of its governance model focused on social justice and economic growth.

Chief Minister MK Stalin outlined a “Six Steps towards Progress” plan, combining welfare expansion with infrastructure development and job creation.

A major highlight is the enhancement of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, under which eligible women will receive Rs 2000 per month, with more beneficiaries to be added annually. In addition, the party has proposed the “Illathu Arasi” scheme, offering Rs 8000 coupons to women to purchase household appliances such as washing machines, refrigerators, or other essential equipment based on their needs.

The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme will be expanded up to Class 8, benefiting around 15 lakh students. Monthly assistance for students under the Puthumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes will be increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 to boost higher education enrolment.

For families, the DMK has promised to raise old-age pensions to Rs 2000 per month, while assistance for persons with disabilities will be increased to Rs 2500. Healthcare coverage is also set to expand, with medical treatment support up to Rs 10 lakh for families earning up to Rs 5 lakh annually.

Farmers are set to benefit from free modern electric pump sets without meters for over 20 lakh beneficiaries, along with increased procurement prices for paddy and sugarcane. The party has also pledged to strengthen rural infrastructure and agriculture-linked support systems.

In the employment sector, the DMK has announced plans to attract large-scale investments and generate up to 50 lakh jobs over five years. Skill development initiatives targeting 5 lakh youth will include a monthly stipend of Rs 1500 during training under state programmes.

The DMK has also proposed instituting state awards to recognise and honour the achievements of transgender persons across various fields.

Infrastructure and urban development form a key pillar of the manifesto. The party has promised 10 lakh new houses, 10,000 new buses, and the creation of “future-ready” cities near Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Tiruchirappalli. Industrial growth will be supported through new technology parks across districts, aimed at creating 2 lakh jobs by 2030.

The manifesto also focuses on women’s workforce participation, proposing 1000 childcare centres in industrial areas. Additionally, self-help group members will be eligible for collateral-free loans up to Rs 5 lakh with subsidies to encourage entrepreneurship.

The DMK has also promised to double dialysis facilities in government hospitals, provide free laptops to 35 lakh college students, and establish digital learning centres with Wi-Fi in government colleges.

Cultural initiatives include organising an international classical Tamil conference in Chennai and undertaking large-scale temple renovation works, including conducting consecration rituals for 5000 temples.

On governance, the party has pledged doorstep delivery of services, a unified digital platform for accessing government schemes, and prioritisation of citizen requests through participatory platforms.

The DMK has also reiterated its commitment to strengthening state rights, stating that recommendations of the committee led by former Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph on Union-state relations will be taken forward for national debate.

Polling for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 will be held in a single phase on April 23, 2026, covering all 234 Assembly constituencies with over 5.6 crore voters.