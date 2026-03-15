DMK functionary Rajiv Gandhi faces online harassment allegations

Allegations of online harassment surfaced against DMK functionary R Rajiv Gandhi on Saturday, March 14, a day after he was removed from the post of secretary of the party’s students wing and appointed as joint secretary of the propaganda wing.

Rajiv allegedly sent lewd messages to a young woman through a social media platform despite the woman repeatedly stating that she considered him a brother. Screenshots of the purported chats were widely circulated on the social media platforms.

Sources within the DMK confirmed that oral complaints had been raised about the issue.

Denying the allegations, Rajiv said the screenshots circulating on social media were fabricated. In a post on X, he said the screenshots were generated using artificial intelligence to target him.