DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq dismissed for alleged involvement in drug smuggling

Chennai-based film producer and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Chennai West Deputy Organiser (NRI Wing) AR Jaffer Sadiq has been dismissed permanently from the party on Sunday, February 25, for “indulging in activities that brought dishonour to the party.” The announcement from the party also urged its members not to be in contact with Sadiq forthwith.

This announcement from DMK comes in light of Sadiq’s reported involvement in a drug smuggling ring that was busted by the Customs officers at the Delhi airport on February 24. Reports said that three individuals from Tamil Nadu were caught with pseudoephedrine, a component required in the production of methamphetamine. Upon investigation, it was revealed that Jaffer Sadiq was heading this smuggling ring along with his brothers from Chennai. The Chennai police are now on the lookout for Sadiq and his brothers.

According to Polimer News, the individuals were allegedly smuggling pseudoephedrine to New Zealand and Australia by concealing them with health mixes and grated coconut. The arrested accused reportedly revealed that they have been operating the smuggling ring with Delhi as its base. They also allegedly confessed that over 3,000 kgs of pseudoephedrine was smuggled out of India for the past three years. Officials estimate that the smuggled drug is worth Rs 2,000 crores.