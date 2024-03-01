DMK functionary arrested for attacking mediaperson covering NCB raid in Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary Kalaichelvan (47) has been booked by the Chennai police for allegedly attacking a media person who was covering a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The incident took place on Thursday, February 29, when the NCB was raiding an office related to AR Jaffer Sadiq, Tamil film producer and expelled DMK functionary, in relation to an international drug trafficking racket.

According to sources, the premises of a company called ‘Sahara Couriers’ was being raided in connection with the drug racket. Cameraperson Senthil Kumar and another reporter had gone to report the searches. The reporters alleged that they were threatened by a woman, who tried to snatch away their camera, while they were recording visuals. Later, the woman alleged that the cameraman touched her and a few men, alleged to be DMK persons, reportedly attacked Senthil and forced him to delete the visuals from his camera. Senthil has been admitted to Royapettah government hospital.

Based on Senthil’s complaint, Nungambakkam police have registered a first information report (FIR) on March 1, against Kalaichelvan and arrested him. Kalaichelvan is also said to be a close aide of DMK’s West Chennai secretary Chitrarasu. Further investigation is underway.