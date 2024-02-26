Jaffer Sadiq mastermind behind international drug racket: NCB

According to a statement issued by the NCB on February 24, the network was spread over India, New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia. The drug trafficking was carried out through air and sea cargo by hiding them in food products such as health mix powder and dry coconuts. The NCB is cooperating with New Zealand and Australian authorities to bust the entire transnational network.

“Information was received from New Zealand customs authorities and Australian police that large quantities of Pseudoephedrine concealed in desiccated coconut powder was being sent to both countries. Further inputs from the US DEA(Drug Enforcement Administration) indicated that the source of the consignments was Delhi. Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine which is the highest drug in demand worldwide and sells for approximately 1.5 cr INR per kilogram in Australia and New Zealand,” the statement read.

It further stated that the team had carried out intensive technical and field surveillance for the past four months and got to know that a few suspects were in the national capital to send a consignment to Australia. “On February 15, when the operatives were trying to pack the pseudoephedrine in a cover consignment of multigrain food mix, the joint teams of Delhi police special cell and NCB raided the compound leading to a recovery of 50 kilograms of pseudoephedrine. After sustained interrogation, they have revealed that a total of 45 consignments were sent over the past three years by them containing approximately 3500 kilograms of Pseudoephedrine valued at over Rs 2000 crore in the international market,” the statement added.