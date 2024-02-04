DMK election manifesto panel to tour TN from Feb 5

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) election manifesto committee will tour Tamil Nadu from Monday, February 5 till February 23. The yatra is to elicit the views of the general public before finalising on the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is also the president of the DMK, in a statement on Sunday said that the manifesto committee will meet people from all sections of the state. He also said that this would include educationists, fishermen, agriculturists, small entrepreneurs, migrant workers, industrialists, students, doctors, engineers, Chartered Accounts (CA), lawyers, and people from all walks of life.

The 11-member committee will commence the tour from Thoothukudi on Monday and Kanniyakumari on Tuesday.