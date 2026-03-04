DMK Councillor, AIADMK functionary arrested for sexually harassing flight attendant

A DMK councillor and his friend from the AIADMK were arrested by the All Women Police Station in Meenambakkam on Monday, March 2, at the Chennai airport for allegedly sexually harassing a flight attendant last week.

The accused — Prabhakaran, a DMK councillor from Tiruvallur, and Thiyagu of the AIADMK — were travelling on an IndiGo flight from Chennai to Delhi on February 25 when the incident allegedly occurred, The Hindu reported .

According to reports, the two men, allegedly in an inebriated state, argued with the flight attendant and refused to remain seated during the flight. They reportedly stood up and began asking her personal questions, including about her hometown. When she said she was from Madurai, they allegedly mocked and laughed at her.

The situation escalated when the flight attendant later approached their seats as part of her duties. During this interaction, the accused allegedly misbehaved with her, leaving her shocked and distressed. She subsequently moved away from them.

After landing, the flight attendant filed a complaint with the Meenambakkam All Women Police Station. A case was registered under provisions relating to crimes against women and relevant sections of aviation safety laws.

Police summoned the two men for inquiry on February 26, but they failed to appear and were reportedly absconding.

On Monday evening, acting on information that the accused were returning to Chennai from Delhi on another private flight, police officials waited at the airport and arrested them upon arrival around 5 pm. They were taken to the police station for questioning and later produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.