DMK-Congress alliance will continue, says KC Venugopal amid power-sharing row

Amid growing speculation over whether the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress will continue their alliance for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal asserted that the partnership remains intact.

Addressing the media in Chennai, on Tuesday, February 17, after participating in a protest against the Union government’s decision regarding the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Venugopal said, “I can categorically say that the Congress and DMK are old allies. We have a tradition of coming together on common issues to fight fascist and communal forces. We were together and we are also together.”

With Assembly elections approaching, Venugopal said formal discussions on the alliance are yet to begin.

“Assembly elections are coming. We are in the process. We are a political party and our cadre have political aspirations. There needs to be a clear-cut coalition discussion. We are waiting for that discussion. I think the DMK will inform us when it is going to start,” he said.

Venugopal also addressed recent public statements by Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu calling not only for seat sharing but also for a share in power in the government.

“As far as different voices within the Congress party are concerned, I would like to categorically say that this is not the party’s stand. That is their individual opinion, not the party’s view,” he said.

“Nobody has a right to speak against or in favour of alliance partners at this point. The final decision will be taken by the AICC high command on the Tamil Nadu alliance,” he added.

The clarification comes after Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore’s recent remarks about the ruling DMK at a meeting in Madurai. District-level Congress functionaries have also passed a resolution seeking a share in power from the DMK.

Meanwhile, All India Professionals’ Congress president Praveen Chakravarthy questioned the assumption that welfare schemes alone would secure electoral victory. His earlier remarks were also widely perceived as critical of the DMK government.