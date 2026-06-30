DMK chief Stalin says TN could face fresh polls within three to six months

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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Sunday, June 28, said that Tamil Nadu could face fresh Assembly elections within the next three to six months, asserting that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government lacks political stability.

Speaking at a membership induction event in Chennai, where supporters of former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) minister P Benjamin joined the DMK, Stalin asked the party workers to remain in election mode, saying the party should be prepared for any political development.

“We should be ready for any political eventuality. Elections could come at any time, either in three months or even six months. We cannot wait until election dates are announced to begin our preparations,” Stalin said.

The DMK chief questioned the stability of the TVK government, pointing out that it did not secure a majority on its own in the Assembly elections. According to him, the government continues in office with the support of parties that had contested the elections as part of the DMK-led alliance before extending support to TVK.

“The present government is functioning only with the backing of parties that were earlier with us. We do not know how long this arrangement will continue,” he said, adding that the political situation could change at any time.

The TVK formed the government after securing the support of the Congress, the Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which were previously allied with the DMK in the Assembly election.

Criticising the TVK government, Stalin alleged that Tamil Nadu had witnessed a decline in governance since the change in administration.

He claimed that the industries were reluctant to invest in the State and that investors were looking at neighbouring States instead.

He also alleged a deterioration in law and order, citing crimes against women, robberies, murders, narcotics-related offences and petrol bomb incidents.

“There are power cuts and farmers are protesting. Instead of addressing these issues, the government is trying to divert public attention,” he said.

Stalin said the DMK government had expanded welfare programmes over the previous five years, and attracted investments that generated employment opportunities.

He alleged that the state had begun moving in the wrong direction within a month of the change in government and said the DMK had the responsibility to protect Tamil Nadu's development.