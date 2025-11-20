DMK ally VCK launches attack on Stalin govt, says TN’s conviction rate in caste-related crimes alarmingly low

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

In a move that hints at growing friction in the ruling DMK coalition in Tamil Nadu, VCK General Secretary and Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar has strongly criticised Tamil Nadu’s poor conviction rate in caste-based crimes, stating that the current figures reveal a deeply concerning failure of the state’s law-enforcement and justice systems.

VCK is an ally of the ruling party, DMK, and has four MLAs and two MPs. In a detailed statement, Ravikumar said cases filed by Dalits under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act continue to face dismissal at an alarming rate, often being branded “false” without adequate investigation.

He alleged that such outcomes stem from weak handling of cases by the police and a lack of seriousness on the part of enforcement authorities in pursuing justice for victims of caste atrocities.

Citing the 2023 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics, the VCK leader pointed out that crimes against Scheduled Castes have been rising steadily in Tamil Nadu. The state recorded 1,921 cases of atrocities against Dalits in 2023, a sharp increase from 1,377 cases registered in 2021.

Ravikumar drew a comparison with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, all of which reported a decline in crimes against SCs during the same period. This, he said, highlights Tamil Nadu’s “disturbing deviation” from national and regional trends.

He further noted that pending cases in Tamil Nadu’s courts continue to pile up. As of 2023, a total of 6,410 cases related to atrocities against SCs were already under trial, and 1,502 fresh cases were added that year, taking the total number of pending cases to 7,912. Such an overwhelming backlog, he warned, directly affects the delivery of justice to marginalised communities.

Ravikumar also flagged an alarming disparity in the outcomes of these cases.

In 2023, there were only 115 convictions, while 830 cases ended in acquittal, resulting in a conviction rate of just 12 per cent, far below the national average of 32 per cent.

He attributed this poor conviction rate to systemic issues, including improper filing of cases, weak charge-sheets, delays in investigation, and inadequate follow-up by the prosecution.

Calling the situation unacceptable, the VCK general secretary said the state must urgently reform its policing and prosecution mechanisms to ensure justice for Dalits.

He urged the government to strengthen investigative processes, improve training for police personnel, and ensure that cases under the SC/ST Act are handled with the seriousness they deserve.

Ravikumar said rising atrocities and falling conviction rates undermine Tamil Nadu’s social justice narrative and called for swift corrective action to restore trust among marginalised communities.