DMK alliance candidate’s speech against Dalits surfaces, activists demand action

Tw: Descriptions of violence

An old video of Kongunadu Desiya Makkal Katchi (KMDK) leader S Suriamoorthi, threatening to kill lowered caste men who fall in love with Gounder women, has resurfaced in the wake of his candidature in Namakkal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gounders are a dominant caste group categorised under Other Backward Classes in Tamil Nadu. The seven-minute video seems to have been shot several years ago, during a Gounder caste gathering in Namakkal. The clip, now widely criticised, began doing the rounds on social media after the KMDK announced Suriamoorthi as its Namakkal candidate on Monday, March 18.

In the video, Suriamoorthi can be heard making several inflammatory and casteist statements, comparing people from lowered castes to “beggars.” He goes on a tirade advocating foeticide alongside the killing of pregnant women from lowered castes, if they “even considered” marrying Gounder women to advance economically. He then proceeds to talk about the ‘achievements’ of the Gounder community, claiming that they excelled in agriculture, trade, and worked hard to climb the economic ladder.

Suriamoorthi also says in the video that if he and his party members discovered a Gounder woman in a relationship with a lowered caste man, they would bring her back and “advise” her. He recalls an incident where he “advised” a woman to forget about her partner, failing which her partner would be “slaughtered on the Pallipalayam bridge.” The KMDK candidate also insinuates in the clip that Gounder women who get jobs will “elope” with a man from a lowered caste within six months of her employment.