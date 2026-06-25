DMK alleges intimidation after case against Gen Z coordinator over post against CM Vijay

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday, June 24, condemned a late-night police raid at the residence of its Gen Z wing coordinator, Anbananthan Ariyappan, over a video allegedly mocking Chief Minister Vijay.

According to reports, Anbananthan shared a video in which he acted out a mock phone conversation with Vijay’s son, questioning the whereabouts of his father and allegedly making remarks about Vijay’s personal life.

The video was reportedly posted in response to Vijay’s recent jibe about former Chief Minister M K Stalin’s electoral defeat.

Following the video’s circulation, a case was registered against Anbananthan at the Rayakottai police station based on a complaint filed by TVK East Union Secretary Moorthy.

Condemning what he described as police intimidation, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin questioned whether such actions reflected the “change” promised by the TVK government.

“I strongly condemn the attempt by the police to trespass into the house of Anbananthan Ariyappan in Rayakottai, Krishnagiri, at midnight and arrest him. He has been actively organising meetings to mobilise the party’s Gen Z youth. Similarly, a young party member named Kani, who spoke at a Gen Z gathering, was recently subjected to a murderous attack by TVK cadres in Saidapet. Despite this, the police have not registered any case against those responsible. Instead, they allegedly intimidated him and forced him to leave the hospital where he was undergoing treatment,” Udhayanidhi Stalin said in a post on X.

Accusing the police of bias, he said that the police are taking swift action against them while failing to take action against ruling party supporters accused of violence.

“If party youth speak against the ruling party and the government, the police are sent after them. But when the attackers belong to TVK, the authorities merely look on. Is this the ‘change’ that was promised?” he asked.