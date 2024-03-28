Tamil Nadu

Dismiss Annamalai’s Lok Sabha nomination paper: DMK, AIADMK to ECI

Annamalai failed to abide by the model code of conduct while filing nominations, has undermined his assets and his nomination was filed in the wrong stamp paper, parties alleged.
TNM Staff

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, March 28, to dismiss the nomination filed by Annamalai, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) president. K Annamalai, who is contesting from Coimbatore, had filed his nomination in a court fee stamp paper instead of filing it on a judicial stamp paper.

Earlier on Thursday, a cadre from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also asked the ECI to dismiss Annamali’s candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections by alleging that he had undermined his assets in his affidavit. In a complaint, the DMK cadre also claimed that to file his nomination, Annamalai was accompanied by 50 persons. As per the model code of conduct set by the ECI, only five people may accompany the persons who wish to make submissions for contesting in elections.

Wednesday, March 27, was the last day for filing nominations while March 30 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase, on April 19. The results for the entire nation will come on June 4. The elections are to be held in seven phases across India. 

