Director Sudha Kongara files case against producers of Parakasthi citing unsettled dues

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Writer-director Sudha Kongara filed a case against Dawn Pictures, the producers of her film Parasakthi in the Madras High Court on Tuesday, June 30, alleging non-payment of fees to the tune of Rs 8.39 crore. She also sought to stop the screening, broadcast, or release of the film on OTT and other digital platforms.

The petition was filed by Sudha Kongara and her company, Undertow Professional Services Private Limited. They alleged that Dawn Pictures has not paid a large part of the money owed to her for working on Parasakthi.

She further sought to also restrain the theatrical as well as OTT release of the movie Idhayam Murali, another movie produced by Dawn Pictures, which was set to release on July 10.

Hearing the case, Justice K Kumaresh Babu ordered that the film not be released on satellite television until July 8, on which date the next hearing in the case will be held.

According to TNIE , Sudha Kongara signed an agreement with Dawn Pictures on July 2, 2024 for the film, fixing the payment at Rs 17.60 crore. Of this amount, Rs 8.39 crore is still pending. She requested the court to direct Dawn Pictures to keep proper and complete records of all income earned from the film through every source, including theatres, satellite rights, OTT platforms, and any other means. She has also requested that the company be made to submit these accounts to the court on the next hearing date, so that the exact revenue earned by the film can be verified.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.