Director Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Social holds protest in Chennai in solidarity with CJP

As agitations against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including NEET, spread across the country, the activist group Neelam Social organised a solidarity protest in Chennai on Thursday, July 23. Neelam Social was founded by anti-caste filmmaker Pa Ranjith.

The protest was attended by others in the industry, including directors Vetrimaran, Lenin Bharathi, and Ameer; singer-lyricist Arivu; and actors Revathi, Andrea Jeremiah, and Mansoor Ali Khan. Founder of the May 17 Movement, Thirumurugan Gandhi, and Communist Party of India (CPI) central Chennai secretary G Selva were also in attendance.

The continuing protests in New Delhi, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), seek education reforms, accountability over examination irregularities, and action against those responsible.

Acknowledging the slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’ and pictures of Dr BR Ambedkar at the CJP’s protests, Ranjith said, “The only leader the fascist BJP fears is Ambedkar … When I see that the slogans are raised by people from different castes, I am finally proud to be an Indian.”

He also pointed out that NEET benefits only wealthy students, regardless of the marks they score, while students who avail caste-based reservation continue to be discriminated against.

Thirumurugan said, “We are in agreement with the CJP’s demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. But that alone will not solve the problem. We have to take the protest forward … He isn’t going to be replaced by someone who actually cares about students. Our demand needs to be for the abolishment of NEET.”

Recalling Dalit NEET-aspirant Anitha’s suicide in 2017, Arivu said, “We are yet to receive an answer to the question she raised. This is her protest too. Until there is a resolution, none of us must back down.”

Arivu also performed a portion of his protest song ‘Sanda Seivom’, released at the height of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

When director Vetrimaran took the stage, he added, “The aim of NEET appears to be to snatch away medical education from us. It is an attempt to keep us servile. We have to consistently fight NEET. Many of us, including myself, protest and then go back to our lives. But we need to fight steadily. Let us join together to ban NEET.”

Revathi said that visuals of protesters in Delhi being assaulted were “unbearable”. She added, “Students who are only 19 or 20 years old are pleading not to be thrashed. So many wounded. It kept me up all night. Hats off to Gen Z for knowing their rights and fighting for them.”