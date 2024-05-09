Did farm incomes double in south India? TNM investigates Modi govt claim

Gangavva Parameshwar Avaradi’s husband, Parameshwar Avaradi, sold the 3.5 acres of farmland he owned in Karnataka’s Dharwad district in 2019 to the BJP state government for a sum of Rs 50 lakh. “He still hasn’t received the full compensation,” Gangavva says, adding she’s never owned any land in her name, nor is she a farmer. But according to the Union government, Gangavva is one of the 75,000 farmers in the country whose income has doubled between 2016-17 and 2020-21 — specifically, the government has said that she owns 4.5 acres of farmland, and has made a profit of Rs 3,07,800 in the Financial Year 2020-21 — long after her husband’s land was sold. .This is one of the many discrepancies in a report published by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) — a Union government body — in June 2022. The report titled ‘Doubling Farmers Income’ profiles 75,000 farmers from across the country whose income has doubled in a period of five years, according to the report, because of the Union government’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Scheme. How true are these claims? The News Minute hit the ground in the five southern states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, as part of a TNM-Newslaundry series to verify the claims made in this report. We were able to speak to 32 people named in the ICAR report. Fifteen of these 32 people told us that what’s written about them in the report is either completely false, or massively exaggerated. Even among those who said their income has doubled, some said their success had nothing to do with the Union government scheme. The people we interviewed are from Tiruvallur and Coimbatore districts in Tamil Nadu; Palakkad district in Kerala; Gadag and Dharwad districts in Karnataka; Guntur and Visakhapatnam from Andhra Pradesh; and Adilabad from Telangana..The liesThe Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) is a Union government scheme started in 1974, and assigns a KVK centre to ICAR, agriculture universities, and other government and non-government agencies. These centres have the mandate to assess location specific agriculture technologies, and undertake several activities to improve agricultural outcomes in their jurisdiction, including creating awareness about new technologies and cultivation practices, and providing high quality seeds, planting materials, and bio agents to farmers. In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that every district in the country will have a KVK, and presently, there are 731 KVKs in India. Most of the farmers from the eight districts told TNM that the KVK conducts several seminars and meetings regularly to assist them. While some farmers said that KVK interventions have helped them improve their income, many denied these claims.Among them is Vasantha KG, a farmer from Kundalassery in Kerala’s Palakkad district. According to the report, Vasantha owns 2 acres of land and she primarily cultivates vegetables and bananas. The report said that her net income from vegetable cultivation in 2016-17 was Rs 1,08,000, and had increased to 2,06,500 in 2020-21. Vasantha however says her income has never touched even Rs 1 lakh. “I attended a KVK workshop in 2020 following which I attended a few more classes and workshops. They were certainly insightful, but this claim of me having doubled my income is inaccurate,” she says..“The KVK also never asked me about my income for 2016-17, so I don’t know how they arrived at those numbers,” she adds.Bulla Anil from Andhra’s Guntur district meanwhile has never heard of KVK and neither owns nor cultivates land. According to the report, Anil owns 1 acre of land and 50 poultry, and earned Rs 5.5 lakh from the land in 2020-21, and another Rs 1.1 lakh from the poultry. “I did own 10 poultry hens a few years ago,” Anil says, “I took my Aadhaar card to a scheme and they gave me those hens. But I don’t own any land. I’m a painter.” .Another farmer, Navya Lalit Kumar from the same district, also features in the list with details which he says are blatantly false. He had also received 10 poultry hens a few years ago at a KVK programme at the NG Ranga Agricultural University, as did 100 others in the village, he says, and suspects that the KVK had used their Aadhaar details and falsely presented them as farmers.In the case of RM Kumar from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, the gross income claimed by the government is more than four times his actual gross income, he says. RM Kumar owns 1 acre and 46 cents of land — and not 2 acres as mentioned in the ICAR report. While his income details from 2016-17 are accurate, he tells TNM that the report has hiked his income details for 2020-21. “I had stopped cultivating after 2021 because farming was not profitable. Back in 2020-21, from the 1 acre land, I made around Rs 90,000, of which barely Rs 40,000 was my net income,” Kumar says. Although Kumar’s income was solely from paddy in the year 2020-21, the report claims he cultivated chilli and groundnut as well.Rajendran from the same district has a similar story. His income for 2020-21 is around Rs 1,50,000, he says, but the government report has inflated this almost three times to Rs 4,32,007.“They have made such false claims. The main problem is that we don’t have people to work in our fields. We are paying a huge sum to hire workers, and around half our income is spent there,” Rajendran says..Similarly, PN Chandran, from Palakkad also expressed concerns over the income that the report has claimed. According to the report, after the intervention of KVK, he earned Rs 64,977 from paddy and banana in 2020-21, however his income in 2020-21 including the first crop and second crop was Rs 32,927, Chandran says. He also pointed out that he does not cultivate bananas. C Raman from Tiruvallur tells TNM that his gross income for 2020-21 has been reported as his net income in the report. “According to the report, I earned a net income of Rs 4.92 lakhs in 2021-22. But that was my gross income and I spent almost 50% of that in paying for the machines and vehicles I hired, and paying the workers I employed,” he says. Arunagiri, a 55-year-old farmer from Kilambakkam village in Tiruvallur, has not even cultivated the crops the report assigns to him. The report claims that he cultivated banana and green gram and earned a combined net income of Rs 2,28,700 in 2016-17, and then Rs 6,75,450 in 2021-22. “I have only been harvesting rice since 2015,” Arunagiri tells us. “All these details are wrong,” he says on seeing the report through TNM. “Even the pictures carried in the report are not from my farm. The KVK took me to someone else’s farm and clicked them there,” he says. As per the report, Arunagiri holds 8 acres of land — but he says he only owns 4 acres..Stories that added upIn Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, the KVK’s intervention seems to have benefitted the farmers. According to the ICAR report, M Krishnamoorty, a farmer from the district, was earning Rs 3,25,378 in the year 2016-17 and had managed to double his income in 2020-21 to Rs 6,53,490. Speaking to TNM, Krishnamoorthy confirms these numbers. “Prior to KVK’s intervention, I was doing inorganic farming. They educated us about organic farming and asked us to use intercropping as a technique. I and many other farmers in my village started doing things under their guidance and we have been able to yield better,” he says. Krishnamoorthy is one of the 16 farmers who told TNM that the numbers presented in the Union government report are accurate. Rajesh, a farmer from Tiruvallur district, also says that the KVK aided him by providing seeds for free in 2020 during a field visit. “Since I have 4 acres of land, I cultivate vegetables, paddy and also get money from poultry and dairy farming. In 2020, the KVK had given me seeds and the crops yielded well that year,” he says. The ICAR report’s claims of him having doubled his income between 2016-17 and 2020-21 is true, Rajesh confirms. His gross income went from Rs 3,82,880 in 2016-17 to Rs 7,67,350 in 2020-21.Rangarajan from Coimbatore district says, “The KVK that year gave me peanuts for planting and they had given me machinery training which was helpful. That year, I earned well.” Rangarajan managed to double his income from Rs 40,478 to Rs 85,665 between 2016-17 and 2020-21. But in the case of Ramanagoud U Hiregoudar from Karnataka’s Gadag district, while the numbers are true, his success has nothing to do with the KVK, the farmer says. According to the ICAR report, KVK helped in containing pests and disease in the land owned by him — a claim that Ramanagound denies. In fact, he says, the KVK provided him with low quality and expired seeds, and that the tractors provided by KVK were not useful. “My income has increased and the amount that they have mentioned in the report is true but it was not due to KVK’s intervention. It is my own hard work,” he says.‘We want to quit farming’Many of the farmers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu say that they are now farming on less land when compared to 2020-21. Four farmers from Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu even say they want to quit farming. Chandran, a farmer from Kerala tells TNM that he wants to quit as well due to the economics of the occupation, but isn’t quitting yet because of his love for farming. The question that these farmers pose is, “If the government had truly doubled our income, why would we be thinking of quitting farming?”Tinto, a farmer from Kuttanad in Alappuzha district from Kerala, whose name is not mentioned by the KVK in the ICAR report, believes that the survey is being used as a tool to spread propaganda. “Often, such survey reports are released only to create a sensation among the people that a government project has been successful. It is propaganda,” he says, and asks, “If the income of so many people has doubled, it should be reflected somewhere in society. Can we see any change in farmers’ lifestyle or occupation?”With inputs from Sudhakar.