'Deplorable': BJP on TN promoting liquor sale on Diwali

The Tamil Nadu BJP has slammed the state government for promoting the sale of liquor ahead of the Diwali festival, saying the decision was driven by revenue consideration.

In a statement on Wednesday, state BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad said: "The Stalin government's decision to boost liquor sales during Deepavali is shameful. We urge the government to declare a three-day holiday for TASMAC stores from October 30 to November 1, prioritising the well-being of impoverished families during this festive period."

He said, "The state government's move will harm marginalised communities, lakhs of poor families, especially women and children, who are already struggling financially."

The BJP leader said, "It is essential for the government to understand the plight of the people and take steps to alleviate their suffering, rather than exacerbating it."

The BJP leader stressed that the government should prioritise the welfare of its citizens, especially during festivals like Deepavali, which is a time for celebration and joy.

He also mentioned that the government's decision to increase liquor sales during Deepavali is ironic, given its claims to promote prohibition and reduce liquor sales.

He also criticised the government's decision to hand over TASMAC to DMK Minister Senthil Balaji, whom he accused of being notorious for "scientific and systematic corruption".

The senior BJP leader stated that Tamil Nadu is transforming into a "liquor empire", promoting bar culture and rowdyism, which is dangerous.

Asserting that the DMK government's actions are "anti-people and anti-women, he said: "They claim to empower women by providing Rs 1,000 as a rights fund, but simultaneously, TASMAC extorts at least Rs 5,000 monthly from each family."

The BJP leader concluded, "We need political awareness and collective action to protect our rights and well-being. Let's support those who advocate for our welfare and stand against the government's harmful policies."