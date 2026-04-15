Delimitation Bill: CM Stalin calls emergency meeting of DMK MPs

Ahead of Parliamentary debates on the delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has called an emergency meeting of DMK MPs. The meeting will be held on April 15 at 11 am.

A special session of Parliament will be discussing the 2026 Delimitation Bill on April 16.

Opposition leaders have condemned the move, saying states that have taken long-standing measures to control population growth are being punished.

A day earlier, Stalin released a video statement slamming the Union government and warned of massive protests in Tamil Nadu if delimitation is implemented in a manner that negatively affects the state. Stalin also accused the BJP of attempting to “bulldoze” the Bill through Parliament at a time when Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are in the midst of elections.

The DMK has repeatedly raised concerns over delimitation, pointing out that southern states will lose out on representation in Parliament while northern Indian states, many of which tend to vote for the BJP, will gain undue political advantage.