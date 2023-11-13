Deepavali firecrackers: Chennai police register over 500 cases for rule violation

The Greater Chennai Police, in a statement, said that 581 cases were registered over the Deepavali weekend – between Saturday, November 11 and Monday, November 13 (morning) – for not adhering to the state and the Supreme Court’s (SC) rules for celebrations involving firecrackers. A total of 554 cases were registered for bursting firecrackers beyond the time specified by the SC. Firecrackers were only allowed to be burst between 6am and 7am and 7pm and 8pm over the Deepavali weekend.

The statement said while eight cases were booked for running firecracker shops which violated the Tamil Nadu Government rules, 19 cases were registered against people who burst firecrackers that made excessive noise.