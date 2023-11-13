Chennai’s air quality deteriorates to ‘very poor’ following Deepavali celebrations

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Chennai has taken a severe hit following Deepavali celebrations on the night of Sunday, November 12. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in several parts of Tamil Nadu’s capital deteriorated to ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories, as of 9 am on Monday.

Residential areas in South Chennai such as Velachery and North Chennai’s industrial neighbourhoods such as Manali have recorded AQI levels of 322 and 329 respectively, thereby, falling under the ‘very poor’ category. These levels are also as low as Delhi’s AQI. Most other neighbourhoods have recorded over 250 AQI and have slipped to the ‘poor’ category.