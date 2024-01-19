Dalit youth files complaint against DMK leader, in-laws for abducting his wife

A Scheduled Caste youth from Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu has filed a complaint with the Ambalur police that his wife was abducted by her parents and relatives with the support of a local DMK leader. M Thiyagu (21) from Shankarapuram village in Tirupattur, filed a complaint on Thursday, January 18, stating that his wife Narmadha was kidnapped by her parents with the aid of her brother Elumalai, who is a local DMK leader.
Thiyagu in his complaint stated that he was from the Adidravidar community, classified under Scheduled Caste, had married R. Narmadha (22), who is from the upper caste Vanniyar community, after six years of love. He said that there were strong objections from Narmadha‘s family but they married on December 3, 2023.
Narmadha’s family had filed a missing person complaint on December 4, and the couple appeared before the Vaniyambadi court on December 7 where Narmadha said that she wanted to live with Thiyagu, her husband.
The Dalit youth in his complaint said that ever since then, they had been facing harassment from Narmadha's family. He further said that on Wednesday, January 17, Narmadha‘s parents and relatives entered their house at Shankarapuram, and were accompanied by Elumalai, one of Narmadha’s brothers, who is also a DMK leader and the local panchayat council’s president.
In his complaint, the youth accused Narmadha’s father Rajendran, mother Vasantha and brothers, Govinda Raj, Prabhu, Rajesh and Elumalai. The Ambalur police registered a case under IPC sections 448 (punishment for house tres-pass), 294(b) (obscene acts), and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent, secretly and wrongfully, to confine a person) against the accused.
Police said the woman’s father, Rajendran, has been questioned and the other suspects are on the run. Tirupattur Superintendent of Police, Albert John , informed that the police were tracing Narmadha. “Three teams are searching for her. We will find her soon and nab the family members who have been accused in the case,” he added.