Dalit youth files complaint against DMK leader, in-laws for abducting his wife

A Scheduled Caste youth from Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu has filed a complaint with the Ambalur police that his wife was abducted by her parents and relatives with the support of a local DMK leader. M Thiyagu (21) from Shankarapuram village in Tirupattur, filed a complaint on Thursday, January 18, stating that his wife Narmadha was kidnapped by her parents with the aid of her brother Elumalai, who is a local DMK leader.

Thiyagu in his complaint stated that he was from the Adidravidar community, classified under Scheduled Caste, had married R. Narmadha (22), who is from the upper caste Vanniyar community, after six years of love. He said that there were strong objections from Narmadha‘s family but they married on December 3, 2023.

Narmadha’s family had filed a missing person complaint on December 4, and the couple appeared before the Vaniyambadi court on December 7 where Narmadha said that she wanted to live with Thiyagu, her husband.