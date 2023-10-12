Dalit minister’s resignation in Puducherry: Opposition demands prosecution of CM

Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has slammed the All India NR Congress-BJP government over the recent resignation of Chandira Priyanga - a lone woman minister who belonged to a Dalit community - and called the ruling alliance anti-woman and anti-Dalit.

In a press meet on October 11, Wednesday, Narayanaswamy said that Chief Minister Rangaswamy himself should be booked under the Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act as Chandira Priyanga had charged that she had been subjected to discrimination on grounds of gender and caste.

Narayanasamy alleged that Chief Minister Rangaswamy met Union Territory’s (UT) Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan purportedly over the dismissal of Chandira, but it was only to request induction of Thirumurugan - elected from Karaikal North constituency - as a cabinet minister. Narayanasamy also claimed that Rangaswamy had sent a letter to the Union Home Minister's office secretly, suggesting Chandira’s dismissal.

Narayanasamy said “The letter was sent to the Union Home Minister's office and it was accepted. Puducherry government allegedly received the response over the dismissal of Chandira Priyanga on October 10 morning. When Chandira came to know about this, she tendered her resignation.” Even though it was very much in his powers to dismiss anyone from the cabinet, why was it necessary for him to do so secretly, he asked, adding that it was an insult to a Dalit-woman legislator. He called AINRC-BJP alliance anti-women and accused Rangaswamy of nursing anti-Dalit sentiments.

The Congress leader also urged the UT government to release a statement over the ‘dismissal’ of Chandira and to list out the reasons that led to the decision to dismiss her from the cabinet.