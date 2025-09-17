Dalit man hacked to death in Mayiladuthurai over intercaste relationship

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A 28-year-old Dalit man from the Paraiyar community was hacked to death in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district late on Monday, September 15, allegedly over a relationship with a woman. The killing has triggered strong protests with the political leaders blaming the police for failing to thwart the crime despite repeated complaints.

The deceased, identified as K Vairamuthu, a diploma holder in DME and a two-wheeler mechanic from Adiyamangalam village, had reportedly been in a decade-long relationship with Malini (26), an MBA graduate employed in Chennai. Her family had opposed the relationship.

According to reports, around 10.30 pm, when Vairamuthu was on his way home, a gang of men intercepted him and attacked him with sickles. He sustained deep injuries to his neck and wrists and was rushed to the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital, where he succumbed.

While Malini’s father belongs to the Paraiyar community, her mother Vijaya is reportedly from the Backward Class (BC) Chettiar community. Vijaya is said to have strongly opposed Malini’s relationship with Vairamuthu and their plans to marry.

On September 14, the police had mediated between the two families. Malini reportedly asserted her decision to marry Vairamuthu, even moving in with him after her family disowned her. Her family also gave a written statement to the police that they would not interfere in the marriage.

On the day of the murder, Malini had travelled to Chennai to collect documents for registering their marriage. Later that night, Vairamuthu was waylaid and killed.

Following a complaint by Vairamuthu’s mother, Rajalakshmi, police registered a case and formed four special teams. At least 10 suspects, including Malini’s brothers Gugan and Gunal, have been detained for questioning in connection with the murder.

The killing has triggered protests in Mayiladuthurai, with over 150 people — including Malini, Vairamuthu’s relatives, and members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front — staging a road blockade near the Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital and on the Mayiladuthurai–Kumbakonam highway.

They have demanded that all accused, including Vijaya, be booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and that adequate compensation be given to Vairamuthu’s family. Traffic on the highway was disrupted for hours on Tuesday as protesters refused to receive Vairamuthu’s body until their demands were met.

CPI(M) state secretary P Shanmugam condemned the killing, describing it as a caste-based murder, and alleged that despite repeated threats and complaints, the police had failed to provide protection to Vairamuthu.